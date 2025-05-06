Software bids fall amid tariff uncertainty, says Houlihan Lokey’s Sascha Pfeiffer
While valuations have been steady, ‘when you were expecting 10 bids, that might be now six or seven,’ says Pfeiffer.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
While valuations have been steady, ‘when you were expecting 10 bids, that might be now six or seven,’ says Pfeiffer.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination