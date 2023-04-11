Software company iManage secures investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

iManage will continue to be led by CEO and co-founder Neil Araujo.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities has made a minority investment in iManage, a Chicago-based software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

iManage will continue to be led by CEO and co-founder Neil Araujo.

“Neil and his tenured management team have done an outstanding job building iManage into a global leader, helping the world’s leading organizations manage documents and email more efficiently while protecting vital information assets, meeting regulatory requirements, and improving workflows,” said Phil Meicler, a partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, in a statement. “The scale of our investment reflects our conviction in the iManage team, their vision and customer centric approach, and we are excited to partner with Neil and the team to help deepen and expand the product experience and continue to serve existing and new market opportunities.”

Lazard acted as financial advisor to iManage.

A business unit of Bain Capital, Bain Capital Tech Opportunities backs tech companies.