Software developer Roko Labs grabs investment from WestView

WestView Capital Partners has made an investment in Roko Labs, a New York City-based custom software development firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Roko Labs was founded in 2013 by Dmitry Rakovitsky, Sergei Selin, and Amy Kadomatsu.

Roko Labs’ clients range from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dmitry, Sergei, and the entire Roko Labs team. They represent exactly the type of passionate, talented management team we seek to partner with,” said Greg Thomas, a partner at WestView in a statement. “We have been highly impressed by their portfolio of work building and supporting complex enterprise software for a longstanding base of loyal customers.”

WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP with debt financing provided by Abacus Finance and Webster Bank. Roko Labs was represented by Goodwin Procter LLP.

Based in Boston, WestView invests in the middle-market. The growth equity firm manages $2.7 billion in capital across five funds.