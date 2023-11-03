Software firm KatRisk snags funding from TA Associates

Founded in 1968, TA targets technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services

TA Associates has made an investment in KatRisk, a Berkeley, California-based catastrophe modeling software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

KatRisk was founded in 2012.

“TA has a long history of partnering with founder-owned software companies and decades of sub-sector expertise in risk management and simulation modeling, particularly businesses focused on natural catastrophes and global climate change like our recent investment in Technosylva,” said Ashu Agrawal, a managing director at TA in a statement. “We are excited by this opportunity to support KatRisk’s continued journey.”

Founded in 1968, TA targets technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.