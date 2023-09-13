Software firm picks up investment from PSG

In conjunction with this investment, PSG Managing Director Marco Ferrari and Principal Chris Nesbitt will join Versatile's board of directors.

PSG has made an investment in Pennsylvania-based Versatile Credit, a provider of software connecting merchants, lenders and consumers to facilitate loans at points-of-sale. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this investment, PSG Managing Director Marco Ferrari and Principal Chris Nesbitt will join Versatile’s board of directors.

“Our momentum to date reflects what we believe is a market opportunity for Versatile as well as for the merchants, lenders and consumers we are proud to serve,” said Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with PSG, a firm with a strong heritage in fintech investing that can provide the resources and domain knowledge we believe will be critical to the successful execution of our strategic growth plans.”

Vista Point Advisors served as financial advisor to Versatile while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to PSG.

PSG Equity invests in software and technology-enabled services companies. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv.