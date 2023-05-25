Software vendor 4me inks investment from PSG

Also, 4me has named Kevin McGibben as CEO and chairman.

PSG has made an investment in Palo Alto, California-based 4me, a SaaS-based IT service management and enterprise service management software vendor. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kevin and the 4me team to further accelerate their product investment and rapid growth trajectory within the ITSM and enterprise service management market,” said John Marquis, managing director at PSG in a statement. “We believe Cor, Laurens, Mathijs and their team have an exceptional product that will be complemented by Kevin’s experience scaling software companies.”

Also, 4me has named Kevin McGibben as CEO and chairman. Moving forward, 4me co-founders Cor Winkler Prins, Laurens Pit and Mathijs Sterk will remain involved with the business.

