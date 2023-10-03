Solace Capital-backed Fabcon buys Bristol Precast

Bristol Precast is an engineered precast and prestressed concrete product manufacturer.

Solace invested in Fabcon in 2018

Solace is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm

Fabcon is a structural precast wall panel provider

Fabcon Precast, backed by Solace Capital Partners, has acquired Bristol Precast, The Bristol Group’s precast division.

Bristol Precast, based in Lexington, Kentucky, is an engineered precast and prestressed concrete product manufacturer.

The purchase includes all aspects of the Bristol Precast business.

“This transaction represents Fabcon’s ability to continue to execute attractive M&A opportunities and, importantly, expands the company’s geographic footprint into the Mid-South market,” said Christopher Brothers, Solace’s co-founder and managing partner.

Solace initially invested in Fabcon in 2018. Fabcon has achieved growth, increasing both revenue and EBITDA by over 100 percent under Solace, according to a release.

Solace is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in middle market companies in US and Canada.

Fabcon is a structural precast wall panel provider based in Savage, Minnesota.

The Bristol Group is a design-build commercial construction company that manufactures precast concrete wall panels and other structural products.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.