Solace Capital-backed Sun Mountain Sports recruits Knudson as president and chief brand officer

Sun Mountain Sports, which is backed by Solace Capital Partners, has named Grant Knudson as president and chief brand officer. His appointment is effective January 22, 2024.

Based in Missoula, Montana, Sun Mountain Sports is a producer of golf bags, carts, and outerwear.

Most recently, Knudson led the product and marketing teams at PUMA Golf.

Solace Capital acquired Sun Mountain Sports in March 2022.

“With Grant’s leadership and experience, Sun Mountain is positioned for continued growth and success,” said Brett Wyard, chairman of Sun Mountain Sports and managing partner at Solace Capital in a statement.

Based in Los Angeles, Solace Capital invests in the middle market.