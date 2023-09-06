Solar energy firm Enfinity Global inks 400m euros from ICG Infra

The capital infusion will be used to support Enfinity's growth and the execution of its business strategy.

Headquartered in London, ICG is managing $82.1 billion of assets and investing across the capital structure

Established in 2018, Enfinity Global Inc owns a portfolio of 17 GW of renewable energy production and storage projects

ICG Infra has agreed to invest 400 million euros in Enfinity Global, a Miami-based renewable energy firm.

On the deal, Guillaume d’ Engremont, head of Infra at ICG, said in a statement, “We are excited to be partnering with Enfinity, a market-leading solar energy company, with a clear vision of supporting the transition to a net zero carbon economy. The investment underpins our approach of supporting entrepreneurial and visionary founders who are committed to making meaningful contributions to a more sustainable economy.”

