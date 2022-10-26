Sole Source-backed Worldwide Produce acquires Left Coast Food Company

Worldwide Produce is a fresh produce and dairy distributor on the West Coast.

Worldwide Produce, which is backed by Sole Source Capital, has acquired Left Coast Food Company, a foodservice distributor serving the greater San Diego region. No financial terms were disclosed.

Worldwide Produce is a fresh produce and dairy distributor on the West Coast.

This is the company’s fifth completed acquisition since it became a Sole Source Capital portfolio company in 2019.

Left Coast is established in 2017.

“Left Coast has made a strong impression on its customer base in the region surrounding San Diego, a highly attractive area in which we have operated for years. We are excited to further expands Worldwide’s presence there,” said Todd Ferguson, CEO of Worldwide Produce, in a statement. “Worldwide’s operational and product sourcing expertise, combined with Left Coast’s dedicated focus to the San Diego region, will allow both companies to continue to provide the highest level of product and service to our customers.”

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm is headquartered in Dallas.