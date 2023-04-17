Sole Source Capital-backed Lee Fish USA recruits Hogan as business development VP

Hogan will be responsible for expanding the company’s growing network of foodservice and retail customers throughout North America.

El Segundo, California-based Lee Fish USA, a provider of fresh and frozen seafood, has named Lisa Hogan as vice president of business development.

In her new role, Hogan will be responsible for expanding the company’s growing network of foodservice and retail customers throughout North America.

Most recently, Hogan was vice president of business development of Santa Monica Seafoods, where she was a key part of their leadership team for the last 22 years.

Lee Fish USA is backed by Sole Source Capital.

Lee Fish USA was founded in 2001.

“Lisa brings an expansive network and longstanding expertise in the seafood industry to Lee Fish USA, and we are excited for her leadership, which will help lay the groundwork for our company’s ongoing expansion. She will be integral to improving how we market our premium line of products to our growing customer base,” said Myles Bowker, CEO of Lee Fish USA, in a statement.

Based in Dallas, Sole Source Capital invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2016 by David Fredston.