Sonnenberg joins Fortress as sponsor coverage and origination director

Fortress Investment Group has hired Mary Sonnenberg as a director to focus on sponsor coverage and origination, according to an inside source.

Sonnenberg will be based in New York and work on the credit team.

Previously, she was a director in BlackRock’s capital markets team where she was focused on private sourcing and origination across the capital structure. Sonnenberg has also held roles at Barclays in the debt capital markets and equity capital markets teams.

Since its founding in 2002, Fortress Investment Group’s credit business has invested over $185 billion in thousands of transactions.

Fortress manages $44.7 billion of assets under management.