Soundcore-backed ACI acquires asphalt services provider Asphalt Solutions

Soundcore made the initial ACI investment in July 2022

Based in New York City, Soundcore invests in the lower middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner

ACI Holdings Group, which is backed by Soundcore Capital Partners, has acquired Indianapolis-based Asphalt Solutions, a provider of asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services for commercial and multi-family homeowner association customers.

ACI is a commercial paving platform.

“Soundcore is dedicated to forming partnerships and is looking to acquire commercial paving companies whose founders value partnering with an experienced investor. Soundcore can bring technology know-how, operating expertise, and other best practices, helping unlock the next stage of growth,” said Alex Bues, a partner & head of deal origination at Soundcore in a statement. “We are actively seeking introductions to founders who share our values and core principles.”

Soundcore made the initial ACI investment in July 2022.

Based in New York City, Soundcore invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner.