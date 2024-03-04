Soundcore-backed D&D taps Pfeifer as president

In his role as president, Pfeifer will lead the development and expansion of the D&D platform, including organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Door & Dock Holdings LLC, which is backed by Soundcore Capital Partners, has named Brian Pfeifer as president.

D&D is a Georgia-based provider of installation, repair and maintenance services for residential garage doors and commercial overhead door, dock leveler and access control solutions.

Soundcore initially formed D&D in August 2023 by investing in Top Notch and Premier, both service providers in the Atlanta, Georgia market. In January 2024, D&D added a third business with the acquisition of Select Door Services in the North Atlanta market.

“We are excited to welcome Brian as an accomplished leader for our D&D platform. Brian brings significant operational and strategic experience that makes him uniquely qualified to lead our platform,” said Jonathan Tanenbaum, investment team partner at Soundcore in a statement.

Most recently, Pfeifer was chief operating officer of Pavement Partners. Previously, he spent 12 years at Danaher Corporation where he held leadership roles within Danaher operating companies and at Danaher Corporate.

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York. Soundcore invests in the lower middle-market.