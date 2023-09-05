Soundcore Capital launches Door & Dock Holdings via Top Notch and Premier Overhead Doors investment

Top Notch was founded nearly 15 years ago by Derek Baker and Premier was founded nearly five years ago by Brandon Blum.

Both Baker of Top Notch and Blum of Premier, as well as all of their employees, will remain with the business post investment

Based in New York, Soundcore invests in the lower middle market

Soundcore Capital Partners has formed Door & Dock Holdings via its investment in Oakwood, Georgia-based Top Notch and Premier Overhead Doors, two providers of commercial overhead garage door, dock leveler, and access control installation, repair, and maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Top Notch was founded nearly 15 years ago by Derek Baker and Premier was founded nearly five years ago by Brandon Blum. Both Baker and Blum, as well as all of their employees, will remain with the business post investment.

“Secular trends supporting investments in distribution centers, warehousing and manufacturing outlets will continue to drive install, repair and service needs across industrial and commercial applications,” said Jeff Long, a partner at Soundcore in a stateent. “Our investment and additional resources will allow Top Notch and Premier to better capture this market opportunity, serve their customer needs, and provide professional growth for their employees.”

Based in New York, Soundcore invests in the lower middle market.