Source Capital-backed BlueAlly acquires tech products maker Corporate Armor

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, which is backed by Source Capital, has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Corporate Armor, a provider of technology, security, and infrastructure products. No financial terms were disclosed.
On the deal, Luke Walling, CEO and president of Corporate Armor, said in a statement, “We are excited to join forces with BlueAlly as we share a common vision. Together we look forward to creating and delivering solutions that delight our clients. As a unified team, we are now bigger, better and faster than we would be apart.”
Based in Cary, North Carolina, BlueAlly Technology Solutions is a provider of IT solutions.
Corporate Armor was founded in 2011.
Source Capital invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.