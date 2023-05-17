Source Capital-backed BlueAlly acquires tech products maker Corporate Armor

Based in Cary, North Carolina, BlueAlly Technology Solutions is a provider of IT solutions.

Luke Walling serves as CEO and president of Corporate Armor

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, which is backed by Source Capital, has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Corporate Armor, a provider of technology, security, and infrastructure products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Luke Walling, CEO and president of Corporate Armor, said in a statement, “We are excited to join forces with BlueAlly as we share a common vision. Together we look forward to creating and delivering solutions that delight our clients. As a unified team, we are now bigger, better and faster than we would be apart.”

Based in Cary, North Carolina, BlueAlly Technology Solutions is a provider of IT solutions.

Corporate Armor was founded in 2011.

Source Capital invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.