Source Capital-backed BlueAlly scoops up B2B Technologies

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a portfolio company of Source Capital, has acquired Atlanta-based B2B Technologies, a Microsoft Cloud partner. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, George Barkley, CEO of BlueAlly Technology Solutions, said in a statement, “This acquisition underscores our continuing dedication to reinventing the Value-Added Reseller model. This deal brings together the best minds in the industry, and I expect it to result in heightened value for all our clients.”

Based in Cary, North Carolina, BlueAlly Technology Solutions, is a provider of IT solutions to businesses of all sizes, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries.

Source Capital invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.