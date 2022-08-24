Southfield-backed Kelvin Group appoints Gray as CEO

Gray succeeds Kelvin co-founder Mike Sirois, who will transition into an executive chairman role.

Kelvin Group, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has named Harry Gray as CEO.

Gray began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy and has held senior positions in the manufacturing, technology, energy, transportation, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Most recently, he was president of Advanced Valve Technologies and a member of the executive leadership team for ClockSpring|NRI, a manufacturer of engineered products for global critical infrastructure.

Kelvin is a provider of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance solutions.

On the appointment, Sirois said in a statement, “This is a very exciting time for Kelvin and our family of companies offering mission critical mechanical services. Harry’s enthusiasm, drive and deep leadership experience will help take Kelvin to its next level of scale while maintaining the culture of customer focus that we’ve developed over our 34-year history.”

Gray earned an MBA from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree from the United States Naval Academy.

Southfield Capital invests in the lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 million to $15 million in EBITDA.