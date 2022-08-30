Southfield-backed Protos Security buys cloud-based video surveillance firm ControlByNet

Ryan Strange is founder and president of ControlByNet

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, has acquired ControlByNet, a provider of cloud and managed video surveillance solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Protos Security is a tech-enabled managed services security provider in North America.

“This strategic acquisition further diversifies our service offering,” said Peter Platten, chief revenue officer at Protos, in a statement. “Our ability to provide a suite of security solutions to meet all customer needs continues to grow and allows us to uniquely tailor services. It’s important to us that we’re able to satisfy safety requirements while offering cost benefits. This differentiation is how we delight customers with program flexibility and intelligence to support high-quality service.”

Ryan Strange is founder and president of ControlByNet.

