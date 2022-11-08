Southfield Capital-backed Alba Wheels Up buys customs broker KSI

Deerpath Capital Management provided debt financing for the transaction

Alba Wheels Up, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired San Francisco-based KSI Corp, a provider of customs brokerage services.

Valley Stream, New York-based Alba is a full-service logistics firm.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Southfield Partner Heb James said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome the KSI team to the Alba family and believe it will be a great combination of logistics expertise. Alba is an industry leader in several verticals, including apparel, home furnishings and medical devices. The expansion into semiconductors and biotech will be end markets where Alba can leverage their capabilities to grow its market share and provide additional services.”

Deerpath Capital Management provided debt financing. Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel to Alba and Southfield Capital.

Southfield Capital invests in the lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 million to $15 million in EBITDA.