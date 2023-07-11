Southfield Capital-backed Franchise FastLane scoops up consultancy Raintree Franchise Growth

Both Franchise FastLane and Raintree will retain ownership of the current brands operating under each of their respective organizations

Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille

Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector

Franchise FastLane, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired Denver-based Raintree Franchise Growth, a firm specializing in full-service brand development for franchisors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Omaha-based Franchise FastLane is a franchise sales organization for emerging franchise brands.

“With this partnership, two of the biggest names in franchise development have partnered together to bring further value to the franchise industry,” said Brent Dowling, CEO of Raintree in a statement. “This is a big move, for not just us and our franchisor partners, but for future and current franchisees leveraging franchising as a pathway to wealth creation and community building.”

Both Franchise FastLane and Raintree will retain ownership of the current brands operating under each of their respective organizations.

Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille.

Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector.