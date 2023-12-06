Southfield Capital-backed Kelvin Group acquires Advanced Examination Services

Kelvin Group is a provider of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance.

Kelvin Group, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired Torrance, California-based Advanced Examination Services, a provider of non-destructive testing services for the petroleum, chemical and agricultural industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The AES-NDT team’s sterling reputation for delivering innovative technical services to globally revered companies is a testament to their unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to safety and client satisfaction,” said Harry Gray, Kelvin Group CEO in a statement.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Southfield invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2005.