Southfield Capital-backed Kelvin Group acquires refrigeration engineering firm RC&E

Kelvin Group, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired RC&E Inc, a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of refrigeration engineering and construction services to the food and beverage processing and cold storage industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kelvin Group is an industrial refrigeration firm.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the Kelvin Group family of companies,” said Russell Munday, former owner of RC&E. “RC&E found an ideal partner in Kelvin Group and we share the values that focus on being a great place to work, innovation, employee development and taking care of customers. Kelvin Group’s national scale and resources will enable RC&E to continue its growth in Texas and beyond.”

RC&E was founded in 1997.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Southfield invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2006.