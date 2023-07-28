Southfield promotes Pinderhughes to partner

In his new role as partner, Pinderhughes will play a valuable role in accelerating the firm’s growth and further enhancing Southfield’s investment efforts

Prior to joining Southfield, Pinderhughes was an associate at Bayside Capital, HIG Capital’s special situations group

Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector

Southfield Capital has promoted Brandon Pinderhughes to partner.

Pinderhughes joined Southfield in July 2014 as a senior associate.

In his new role as partner, Pinderhughes will play a valuable role in accelerating the firm’s growth and further enhancing Southfield’s investment efforts.

On the appointment, Andy Levison, managing partner at Southfield Capital, said in a statement, “Brandon’s dedication and contributions have been pivotal to our growth. His promotion to partner is well-deserved and helps set the stage for an even more successful future for Southfield.”

Prior to joining Southfield, Pinderhughes was an associate at Bayside Capital, HIG Capital’s special situations group. Prior to joining HIG, he worked in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector.