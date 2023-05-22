SPC-backed Patriot Pickle acquires pickle manufacturer First Place Foods

Wayne, New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle manufactures and distributes pickles across the U.S. to restaurant chains, supermarkets and delis.

Patriot Pickle, which is backed by Swander Pace Capital, has acquired Garland, Texas-based First Place Foods, a producer of pickles. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The broader pickled and fermented foods category has enjoyed strong topline growth as consumers continue to gravitate towards healthier snacks, and Patriot Pickle is well positioned to take advantage of this consumer tailwind,” said Corby Reese and Tyler Matlock, managing directors at SPC, in a statement. “First Place Foods is the second acquisition for Patriot Pickle, and we believe there are additional opportunities to continue building out this exciting growth platform.”

With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $2.2 billion since 1996. SPC invests in the consumer sector.