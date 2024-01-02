SPC, CDPQ and Roynat to acquire fresh bread products maker St-Méthode Bakery

National Bank served as financial advisor for BSM and Norton Rose served as legal advisor.

St-Méthode Bakery was founded in 1947 by Joseph Faucher and his wife Mariette Robert

As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ’s net assets totaled C$424 billion

Swander Pace Capital, CDPQ and Roynat Equity Partners have teamed up to acquire a majority stake in St-Méthode Bakery, a supplier of fresh bread products based in Québec. No financial terms were disclosed.

“CDPQ is proud to partner with St-Méthode Bakery to support this successful Québec food company in its business transfer process, as well as growth projects in the Canadian and U.S. markets,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec, CDPQ in a statement. “Alongside SPC and Roynat, CDPQ will be able to support the Chaudière-Appalaches company and Québec’s second-largest bread producer in this new chapter in its history.”

National Bank served as financial advisor for BSM and Norton Rose served as legal advisor. Stikeman Elliott served as legal advisor for Swander Pace Capital and Blakes served as legal advisor for CDPQ and Roynat.

SPC invests in the consumer sector. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Toronto, SPC has raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $2.2 billion since 1996.

