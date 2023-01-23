SPC promotes Litt and Vassel to director

Litt joined SPC in 2013 while Vassel came on board in 2016.

Swander Pace Capital have promoted Alex Litt to director and Robert Vassel to director of business development and growth.

Prior to joining SPC Litt was an investment banker at Houlihan Lokey while Vassel spent eighteen years at The Clorox Company in various brand management, sales, and corporate development roles across brands such as Hidden Valley, Burt’s Bees, and Armor All.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Alex and Rob. They have both been important assets to our team, helping drive strong performance across several of our investments and creating value for our investors,” said Andrew Richards, founder and CEO of SPC, in a statement. “It’s a great way to kick off 2023 and we are excited for the future.”

Swander Pace Capital invests in the consumer sector. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario, Canada, SPC has raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $2.2 billion since 1996.