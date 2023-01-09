SPC sells pretzel maker Backerhaus

Backerhaus was founded in 1987 by entrepreneur Sabine Veit

Swander Pace Capital has sold Backerhaus Veit, a Mississauga, Ontario-based producer of artisan, European-style breads, rolls, buns, and soft pretzel products to retail and foodservice customers in North America. The buyer is PNC Riverarch Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Backerhaus was founded in 1987 by entrepreneur Sabine Veit.

Swander Pace Capital acquired Backerhaus in 2018.

“It has been a pleasure partnering with the Backerhaus Veit team to help the company reach its potential and pave the way for its next chapter of growth,” said Tyler Matlock, managing director at Swander Pace Capital in a statement. “We look forward to watching Backerhaus Veit continue its success.”

SPC invests in the consumer sector. The firm raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $2.2 billion since 1996.