Specialty iron firm Lawton Standard secures investment from NewSpring

NewSpring has made an investment in Wisconsin-based Lawton Standard, a provider of specialty iron and steel castings and related products and services.

Investment proceeds will be used to help facilitate acquisition of AMSCO Wear Products, a distributor of specialty steel products & castings to the scrap metal, recycling, and mining industries.

Wells Fargo supported the investment with senior debt financing and Oakland Standard served as independent sponsor.

“With a significant foothold in a growing number of markets, Lawton Standard is well positioned to continue its rapid growth through acquisitions and product expansion,” said Greg Barger, NewSpring general partner in a statement. “Lawton is run by the type of highly experienced, operationally focused leadership team we seek to partner with, and we look forward to working with them to elevate how best to take this business to new heights as casting services remain a critical aspect of the U.S. manufacturing industry.”

NewSpring manages over $3 billion in capital.