Specialty staffing firm ALKU picks up investment from New Mountain

FFL Partners and WestView Capital are reinvesting in ALKU alongside New Mountain.

The investment is expected to close in May

William Blair was financial advisor to ALKU and its existing backers on the deal

New Mountain Capital has over $37 billion in assets under management

New Mountain Capital has made a majority investment in Andover, Massachusetts-based ALKU, a specialty staffing firm.

Reinvesting alongside New Mountain are FFL Partners, WestView Capital Partners, ALKU founder & CEO Mark Eldridge, as well as ALKU management.

The investment is expected to close in May.

ALKU was founded in 2008.

“Our investment in ALKU is the result of New Mountain’s long-standing effort around the Future of Work and companies that help their clients identify, attract, develop, and retain the talent needed to succeed,” said Lars Johansson, managing director at New Mountain Capital, in a statement. “Mark and the ALKU leadership team have built a true market-leader that provides highly specialized, expert talent for critical enterprise initiatives in the talent constrained areas of life sciences, enterprise cloud technology, data science and cybersecurity,” said

William Blair was financial advisor to ALKU and its existing backers and Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, and Blank Rome served as legal counsel. Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to New Mountain Capital.

Based in New York, New Mountain Capital has over $37 billion in assets under management. The private equity firm was founded in 1999.