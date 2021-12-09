Spectrum Equity, TPG Rise Fund invest in PresenceLearning

Spectrum Equity and TPG Rise Fund agreed to invest in PresenceLearning, which provides teletherapy and software for special education and mental health providers in K-12 schools. PresenceLearning also announced it was adding-on Global Teletherapy, a teletherapy service provider to K-12 schools. No financial terms were disclosed.

Correction: An earlier version of this report and headline incorrectly described the structure of the transaction. The report has been updated.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PresenceLearning, the leading provider of teletherapy and software for special education and mental health providers in K-12 schools, said today that it completed two transactions that will significantly propel the company’s growth and help build the next generation of technology for therapists to expand student services.

The company has acquired Global Teletherapy, the leading teletherapy service provider to virtual K-12 schools, and has signed a definitive agreement for Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm, and The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing strategy, to acquire a majority stake in the company. Bain Capital Double Impact and Catalyst Investors will retain minority stakes and Bain will continue to have representation on the company’s Board of Directors. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The investment comes at a time when teletherapy has emerged as a critical solution for ensuring students get access to therapy services they need and receive consistent, high-quality care. In addition, clinicians are demanding remote work alternatives and software solutions to make their work both more impactful and sustainable. Together with this new team of investors, PresenceLearning will invest heavily in its next phase of growth.

“Together PresenceLearning and Global Teletherapy have unmatched expertise in online therapy and the largest network of qualified clinical professionals nationwide, positioning us as the unparalleled leader in serving school special education teams,” said PresenceLearning’s Kate Eberle Walker, who will continue as CEO of the combined company. “Spectrum and The Rise Fund bring a wealth of expertise in building industry-leading technology platforms and are the ideal partners as we provide a new level of innovation to technology solutions for special education.”

Students with learning differences and mental health needs have been among the most impacted by the pandemic, and there is ever-increasing pressure placed on the hard-working special education and mental health teams serving in schools.

“We are focused on doing everything we can to support special education teams and ensure that every child has access to a qualified therapist,” Eberle Walker said.

“Rina and I founded Global Teletherapy more than seven years ago, and through our growth we have always stayed focused on delivering quality service for schools. We have admired PresenceLearning’s commitment to meeting students’ needs across the country, and feel they are the ideal partners to sustain and grow the business in its next phase,” said Alan Goode, CEO of Global Teletherapy.

“We are excited to partner with the PresenceLearning team to continue their efforts to offer industry leading software and teletherapy services to K-12 schools,” said John Connolly, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity.

“We see an enormous opportunity for PresenceLearning to revolutionize the way special education and mental health teams deliver high quality instruction and care across our education system and increase access for students,” added Steve LeSieur, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity.

According to John Rogers, Partner and Education Sector Lead at The Rise Fund, significant clinical shortages have led to unmet special education needs across the country and this has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We have seen across our portfolio the vital role that technology can play in the expansion of equity and access in education,” Rogers said. ”We look forward to partnering with PresenceLearning in growing its business, while also maximizing its impact on the high need populations the company serves and to supporting PresenceLearning’s inclusive culture, which prioritizes diversity of voice across its employees, providers, and students.”

“Over the past 18 months, PresenceLearning has driven exceptional growth and impact by expanding access to vital services for students at a critical time. We are delighted to welcome Spectrum, The Rise Fund, and Global Teletherapy as new partners and look forward to further enhancing PresenceLearning’s product, reach, and impact together,” added Iain Ware, Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact.

