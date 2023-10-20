Speyside Equity-backed Opta Group acquires two manufacturers NuFlux and Nupro

Opta Group is a supplier of performance materials and solutions in the molten metal, infrastructure, and specialty chemical industries.

Based in Detroit, Speyside invests in the middle-market

The firm targets the manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors

Opta Group, which is backed by Speyside Equity Advisers, has acquired Cortland, Ohio-based NuFlux, a provider of engineered materials and products and Lewiston, New York-based Nupro Corporation, a maker of steelmaking process technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We like these two businesses because they share our focus on customer service and value-added molten solutions,” says John Dietrich, CEO of Opta Group. “They add product and technology innovations that strengthen our ties to Opta customers and further our goal to be a premier service provider.”

