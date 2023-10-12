Spin Master to buy early childhood play brand Melissa & Doug

The purchase price is $950m in cash

The acquisition will strengthen Spin Master’s products by adding complementary early childhood products and further diversify its portfolio across new channels and formats

Melissa & Doug was acquired in 2017 by US private equity firm AEA Investors

Spin Master Corp has agreed to Melissa & Doug, a Wilton, Connecticut-based early childhood play brand, for $950 million in cash.

The purchase price represents a transaction multiple of 10.5x 2022 adjusted EBITDA, pre run-rate cost synergies, and 8.1x 2022 adjusted EBITDA, including run rate cost synergies. The deal is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2024.

Based in Toronto, Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company focused on providing toys, entertainment and digital games.

Spin Master plans to finance the $950 million purchase price with around $450 million balance sheet cash and $500 million in debt financing. The additional contingent earnout consideration of up to $150 million is subject to achieving certain financial targets for 2024 and 2025.

The acquisition will strengthen Spin Master’s products by adding complementary early childhood products and further diversify its portfolio across new channels and formats, the company said in a statement.

“What excites us so much about Melissa & Doug is the power of their brand, their deep knowledge in developmental play and their passion for creativity, imagination and sustainability,” said Max Rangel, Spin Master’s global president and CEO. “As a trusted brand of early childhood toys with an evergreen portfolio, Melissa & Doug will expand Spin Master’s presence in new categories, providing immediate revenue growth, broader reach in all retail channels and market coverage. The addition of Melissa & Doug is highly complementary and connects with our strategic vision to reimagine everyday play, providing a compelling platform for long-term growth through innovation, while also meeting the changing demands of children and parents of the future.”

Melissa & Doug is backed by AEA Investors, a mid-market private equity firm based in New York. AEA acquired the business in 2017 from Berkshire Partners.

Evercore Group, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities are serving as financial advisors to Spin Master and Torkin Manes and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman are serving as its legal counsel. Harris Williams & Co is serving as financial advisor to Melissa & Doug and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson are serving as its legal counsel.