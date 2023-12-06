Sponsors eye sale of Triple Oak Power by year-end; NEA runs strip sale of assets across funds

Morning Hubs!

In today’s Wire, we have an update of EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy Group’s sale of wind development company Triple Oak Power.

GI Partners launches a platform to invest in medical outpatient buildings.

Also we have news about NEA’s strip sale of stakes in numerous assets across funds.

Update

EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy Group remain engaged with potential buyers for onshore wind development company Triple Oak Power, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub.

A deal is set to be announced over the next few weeks, the story said. The three firms were expected to reach a deal in the fall but potential buyers required more time for due diligence, sources told Michael. As well, the ever-present bid/ask spread caused the process to languish after it hit the market over the summer.

M&A activity for renewable energy developers through the third quarter has remained sluggish, as “deals have been slow to close as investors have become very cautious of inflated valuations”, according to Mercom Capital Group, an Austin, Texas-based public relations and renewable energy data firm. Other factors hindering renewables M&A processes include labor shortages and grid interconnection delays, Mercom noted.

Triple Oak could be attractive to another PE investor or a foreign strategic firm based on its management team’s experience developing projects throughout the west coast and upper-midwest regions, PE Hub previously reported. The nascent company formed in 2020, with less than 30 employees, making it an easy add-on acquisition for a sponsor or new market entrant strategic buyer, Michael wrote.

Platform

GI Partners is announcing this morning the launching of UDLR Healthcare to invest in medical outpatient buildings. The firm formed the platform in partnership with a team of former executives from Healthcare Trust of America, which owned and operated medical outpatient buildings and was sold in 2022.

An initial property investment is expected to close this month, according to GI’s announcement.

Healthcare Trust of America’s former CFO, Robert Milligan, is the new platform’s CEO. Milligan is joined by Todd Sloan, Olivia Waalboer, Jeff Spiller and Austin Brooker – all former HTA executives with experience in MOB investing, asset management, property operations, and construction and design, the announcement said.

Strip sale

NEA is running what could be a large sale of interests in a strip of assets across funds, which will be housed in a special purpose vehicle through which the firm will continue managing the businesses, sources told Buyouts.

NEA is working with Jefferies as adviser on the process. The deal, which hit the market in November but has been quietly taking shape for several months, could total more than $1 billion depending on its final structure.

Strip sales, along with tender offers, structured/preferred equity and secondary directs, represented around 20 percent of the about $18 billion in GP-led volume in the first half, according to Jefferies’ first-half volume report. Total secondaries volume came in around $43 billion, Jefferies said.

Venture managers have yet to fully embrace GP-led secondaries as a way to deliver liquidity to limited partners in older funds. A few headline-grabbing deals over the years seemed to point to an opening of the market in venture, but that’s never emerged in a material way.

