Springcoast Capital taps Klein, McNabb, Morales and Newell as operating partners

Springcoast Capital Partners has named Russell Klein, Lisbeth McNabb, Jose Morales and Tracey Newell as operating partners.

“We welcome Russ, Lisbeth, Jose and Tracey to our team,” said Springcoast Managing Partner Holger Staude, in a statement. “Having worked closely with each of them at current and former portfolio companies, we have been impressed with their ability to serve as trusted advisors to founders and management teams and leverage deep functional expertise to drive positive change.”

Klein is the chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. He was previously the co-founder and CEO of SendMe.

McNabb is the former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Linux Foundation. Previously, she served as CFO for Match.com and interim CFO for Illuminate Education.

Morales is the former head of global field operations at Atlassian. Morales also served as chief revenue officer at Freshworks.

Newell is the former president of Informatica. Previously, she was the global head of sales and customer success at Proofpoint.

Springcoast Capital Partners invests in software and technology-enabled companies.