SPX Capital invests $45m in Brazilian energy company Combio Energias Renováveis

SPX Capital has invested $45 million in Combio Energias Renováveis, a Brazilian developer of steam generation projects using solid biomass.

As a result of the deal, SPX will acquire a 15.5 percent stake in Combio Energias Renováveis. Also, SPX will be appointing two representatives to the company’s board of directors, one as a full member and the other as an observer.

This is SPX’s inaugural acquisition.

Combio Energias Renováveis was founded in 2008.

Founded in 2010 and based in Brazil, SPX Capital has around $14 billion assets under management. SPX entered the private equity space two years ago, after acquiring Carlyle’s operations in Brazil, according to a source at the firm.