SSG invests in PGA Tour Enterprises

Fenway Sports Group led the SSG investment

FSG will also serve as commercial advisor to this new enterprise

The PGA Tour is the organizer of professional golf tours in the U.S. and North America

Strategic Sports Group will invest up to $3 billion in PGA Tour Enterprises with an initial investment of $1.5 billion.

PGA Tour Enterprises is PGA Tour’s new commercial venture. Under this program, nearly 200 PGA Tour members will have the opportunity to become equity holders in this new company.

Fenway Sports Group has led the SSG investment with support from the leadership of Cohen Private Ventures, including Steven A. Cohen and Andrew B. Cohen, and Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment.

FSG will also serve as commercial advisor to this new enterprise.

The transaction allows for a co-investment from the Public Investment Fund in the future.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to join PGA Tour players in this important next phase of the PGA Tour’s evolution,” said John Henry, principal owner of Fenway Sports Group and manager of the Strategic Sports Group in a statement. “Our enthusiasm for this new venture stems from a very deep respect for this remarkable game and a firm belief in the expansive growth potential of the PGA Tour.”

Allen & Company LLC and the Raine Group are serving as financial advisors to the PGA Tour, with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serving as legal advisor and McDermott Will & Emery providing tax counsel. Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling are serving as legal advisors to the SSG.

The PGA Tour is the organizer of professional golf tours in the U.S. and North America.