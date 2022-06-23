Staffing firm Liberty Group nabs investment from Halifax

Liberty was a portfolio company of Merit Capital Partners and Six Pillar Partners.

The Halifax Group has invested in Houston-based The Liberty Group, a provider of specialty temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to the multifamily residential real estate industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Halifax partnered with Liberty’s management team, led by CEO Matthew Smith, in this investment. Prior to the transaction, Liberty was a portfolio company of Merit Capital Partners and Six Pillars Partners.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Liberty currently operates in 30 markets across 23 states.

On the investment, Davis Hostetter, a principal at Halifax, said in a statement: “Liberty’s differentiated client service approach has earned it a loyal client base that appreciates its high-touch, local presence and has resulted in annual client retention in excess of 98% among top clients. We are very excited to work with the Liberty team to help drive the Company’s strategic plan.”

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm invests in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million.