Stafford taps Carrabes as North America head of client solutions

Stafford Capital Partners has named Joe Carrabes as head of client solutions in North America.

Prior to Stafford, Carrabes was responsible for managing some of the largest institutional relationships at Amundi US. He also spent 12 years at Jennison Associates where he was head of institutional sales and client service and was responsible for managing the institutional distribution efforts.

On the appointment, Stafford’s Global Head of Client Solutions Valentina Abbott said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Joe to the team. He is an impressive executive with an incredible track record in capital raising and is highly regarded for his ability to build strategic partnerships with institutional investors.

Founded in 2000, Stafford has $7.9 billion in assets under management.