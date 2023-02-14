Stanley joins Traub Capital as managing director

In his new role, he will focus on generating new investment opportunities, executing transactions and working with portfolio companies.

Previously, Stanley worked at Goode Partners

He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Julie Vos

Based in New York, Traub Capital Partners invests in consumer companies

Traub Capital Partners has named Michael Stanley as a managing director in New York. In his new role, he will focus on generating new investment opportunities, executing transactions and working with portfolio companies.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the Traub Capital team,” said Brian Crosby, co-managing partner of Traub Capital Partners, in a statement. “He has an exceptional track record in consumer buyouts across multiple subsectors. Michael’s deep industry insight coupled with end-to-end deal execution experience will help us further expand our strategic private equity mandate of evaluating, acquiring and growing great consumer brands.”

Stanley joins Traub Capital after more than 16 years of private equity experience in the consumer sector at Goode Partners. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Julie Vos and formerly served as a member of the board of directors of Chuy’s, Rosa Mexicano, La Colombe and Readywise.

Based in New York, Traub Capital Partners invests in consumer companies.