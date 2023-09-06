Staple Street to snap up Delaware Valley Floral Group

- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP advised Staple Street while TM Capital and King & Spalding LLP advised DVFG
Staple Street Capital has agreed to acquire Delaware Valley Floral Group, a Sewell, New Jersey-based supplier of fresh cut flowers and floral supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.
The sellers are the Wilkins family, who will continue to hold a significant stake in DVFG post-close.
On the deal, the partners from Staple Street Capital said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the DVFG management team and to build upon the company’s strong foundation. From our first meeting, we felt a strong cultural alignment with the family and had a shared vision for the exciting growth opportunities for the business.”
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP advised Staple Street while TM Capital and King & Spalding LLP advised DVFG.
DVFG was founded in 1959.
Based in New York, Staple Street invests in the middle market. Staple Street Capital has about $900 million of capital under management.