Star Mountain appoints Johnson as managing director

Star Mountain Capital has named Amon Johnson as a managing director. He will be based in the firm’s New York City office.

“Amon is joining our team in response to the increasing demand by institutional and retail investors to target defensive, high yielding and asymmetric upside returns,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital founder and CEO in a statement. “Amon’s history in advising sophisticated clients and trusted relationships will allow Star Mountain to continue to provide high quality partnerships with our growing investor base, enhancing our value proposition to investors and business owners. We are aligned with Amon’s values including our continuing efforts to build an industry-leading and diverse team.”

Most recently, Johnson was a managing director, head of investor relations & fundraising at Backcast Partners. Prior to Backcast, Johnson was a managing director at PineBridge Investments.

Star Mountain invests in the North American lower middle market. The firm has approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, as of August 31, 2023.