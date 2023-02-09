Star Mountain Capital appoints Mattson as president

Highlights of Mattson’s career include spending six years at IBM and serving as a partner at Goldman Sachs where he formed and co-headed the global industrials group within investment banking

Star Mountain Capital has named George Mattson as president.

Mattson has been a long-time investor and senior advice to the firm. In this newly created role, he will work closely on all aspects of the firm’s activities including strategy, investment analysis, portfolio management, talent development, investment origination, and investor relations.

“I have known George since the early ‘90s when we worked together at Credit Suisse,” said Brian Finn, Star Mountain Capital chairman, in a statement. “George’s track record of success with multiple category leading institutions speaks for itself and I think he will bring tremendous value to all of Star Mountain’s stakeholders.”

Highlights of Mattson’s career include spending six years at IBM and serving as a partner at Goldman Sachs where he formed and co-headed the global industrials group within investment banking. He retired as a partner from Goldman Sachs in 2012 to pursue his interest in private investing and building companies, as an investor and a corporate director. He is currently serving on or has served on the boards of Delta Air Lines, Air France KLM Group, Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit and Xos.

Star Mountain has approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, as of January 31, 2023. The firm invests in lower middle market North American companies.