Star Mountain taps Kaplan as senior advisor

Kaplan is the former CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

His other past roles include vice chairman of investment banking and investment management divisions at Goldman Sachs and senior associate dean of Harvard Business School

Currently, Kaplan serves as co-chairman of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation

Based in New York City, Star Mountain invests in the lower middle-market North American companies

Star Mountain Capital, a private credit and secondaries investment firm, has named Robert Kaplan as senior advisor.

Kaplan is the former CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. His other past roles include vice chairman of investment banking and investment management divisions at Goldman Sachs and senior associate dean of Harvard Business School.

“We are honored to have Rob join Star Mountain as an aligned Senior Advisor bringing extensive investment, strategic leadership, business management and governance experience,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital founder and CEO in a statement. “Having met Rob in 2009 as a student of his at Harvard Business School where I attended a CEO leadership program, it is a gratifying reflection and we are excited for the future where Rob can also have an impact in building leadership best practices with our portfolio companies.”

Currently, Kaplan serves as co-chairman of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation.

Based in New York City, Star Mountain invests in the lower middle-market North American companies. The firm has about $4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024.