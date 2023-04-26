Star Mountain taps Schmitt as managing director

Most recently, she was a managing director at Intech Investment Management, which spun out from the Janus Henderson Group.

Star Mountain Capital has named Leanne Schmitt as a managing director.

“Leanne is joining our team in response to the increasing demand by institutional and retail investors to target defensive, high yielding and asymmetric upside returns,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “Leanne’s skills in technology, investing and client service will allow Star Mountain to continue to deliver high quality trusted communications to our growing investor base and enhancing our value proposition to investors and business owners. We are aligned with Leanne’s values including helping develop women professionals in the finance industry which Star Mountain is committed to through both its non-profit and for-profit initiatives.”

