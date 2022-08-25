Starwood Energy and TS Conductor forms $100m JV

TS Conductor is a provider of transmission and distribution wires for electricity grids.

TS Conductor is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, National Grid and NextEra

Starwood Energy Group specializes in energy infrastructure investments

Starwood Energy has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value

Starwood Energy and TS Conductor have launched a $100 million joint venture Gridline Finance InvestCo LLC. The JV is focusd on financing grid modernization.

TS Conductor is a provider of transmission and distribution wires for electricity grids.

“TS Conductor’s technology will be a major catalyst for increasing the penetration of renewables in North America. We are delighted to partner with this innovative team to drive the adoption of an outstanding technology,” said Himanshu Saxena, CEO at Starwood Energy, in a statement. “Furthermore, we look forward to providing access to an attractive financing model that will enable its customers to upgrade transmission networks without any upfront investment.”

TS Conductor is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, National Grid and NextEra.

Starwood Energy Group is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Starwood Energy has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value.