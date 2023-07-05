Stellex-backed P3 Services scoops up Anchor Plumbing

P3 Services is a provider of plumbing services

P3 Services, which is backed by Stellex Capital Management, has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based Anchor Plumbing, a plumbing services company.

President Paul Arguijo will continue to lead Anchor.

P3 Services is a provider of plumbing services.

“I am thrilled to continue leading this next phase of growth for the business. In partnership with Stellex and the P3 teams, we are focused on continuing our track record of strategic acquisitions, serving to expand our reach and providing the highest standard in quality and reliability for our customers,” said Chad Lusco of P3 Services in a statement. “As we continue growing in our target markets, we will work alongside our customers to provide best-in-class service, from installation, to retrofit, to maintenance and repair services.”

Stellex acquired P3 Services in January 2022.

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex has over $2.6 billion in assets under management. Stellex was founded in 2014.