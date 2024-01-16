Stellex-backed RTC Aerospace scoops up manufacturer VBI

RTC is a manufacturer of high-precision, difficult-to-machine components for commercial and military aircraft and varied aerospace and defense applications.

RTC Aerospace, which is backed by Stellex Capital, has acquired Vanderhorst Brothers Industries, a Simi Valley, California-based maker of complex machined components and high-precision parts.

RTC is a manufacturer of high-precision, difficult-to-machine components for commercial and military aircraft and varied aerospace and defense applications.

Brian O’Rell will continue his role as president of VBI.

On the deal, David Waxman, managing director at Stellex said in a statement, “We believe RTC and VBI are critical partners to their customers, and together will provide top-tier quality and service. We are excited to have provided our support to the RTC team during the acquisition and look forward to additional opportunities for strategic acquisitions in the coming years.”

VBI was founded in 1973.

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex Capital has over $2.6 billion in assets under management.