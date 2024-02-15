Stellex Capital-backed Fenix Partners acquires Pacific Rim Auto Parts

Stellex Capital has offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London

Fenix Parts, which is backed by Stellex Capital Management, has acquired the assets of Pacific Rim Auto Parts, a Fort Worth, Texas-based specialty automotive recycler focused on ecommerce part listing and sales. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fenix Parts is a recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts.

On the deal, Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pacific and welcome the talented team to Fenix. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Pacific’s specialty vehicle acquisition expertise with Fenix’s experience recycling hybrid vehicles. Our plan is for the Pacific team to focus on specialty, hybrid and electric vehicle recycling utilizing ecommerce sales channels.”

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex Capital targets a variety of sectors that include aerospace, defense & government services, transportation & logistics and manufacturing. The firm has over $2.6 billion in assets under management.