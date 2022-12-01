Stellex recaps railroad equipment supplier Stucki

The transaction was done in partnership with Eldridge.

Stellex Capital Management has recapitalized Pittsburgh-based A. Stucki Company, a provider of highly engineered parts and services for railroad rolling stock. No financial terms were disclosed for this transaction that was done in partnership with Eldridge.

Stucki was founded in 1911.

“We are tremendously excited about the acquisition of Stucki,” said Michael Livanos, managing director at Stellex in a statement. “We believe Stucki is an exceptional business with over 100 years of history, deep relationships with its customers, and a broad portfolio of parts and services. We look forward to partnering with Stucki’s management team and employees to invest in the Company and strive to deliver its next chapter of growth.”

David Meyer is joining Stucki as the executive chairman of the board.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Configure Partners acted as legal counsel and advisors to Stellex, respectively. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as legal counsel to Eldridge. Latham & Watkins LLP advised Stucki.

